Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VEOEY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking wateVeolia r and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

