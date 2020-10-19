Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 36,849 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 472,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,875,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

