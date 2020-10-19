Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $267.00 at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.19.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $218.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $174.82 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 185,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 127,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

