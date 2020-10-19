Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $164.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $166.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In related news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $575,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 51.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 62.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

