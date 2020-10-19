Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after buying an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 166.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $102,656,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.80. The company had a trading volume of 217,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045,206. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

