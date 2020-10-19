Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.