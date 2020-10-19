Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 54,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.22. 107,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,585,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.