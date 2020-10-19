Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after acquiring an additional 231,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.24. The company had a trading volume of 105,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

