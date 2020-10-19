Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,107 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. 954,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,943,152. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

