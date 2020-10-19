Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.2% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price objective (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

GOOGL stock traded down $23.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,544.48. 35,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,433.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

