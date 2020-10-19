Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $73,436,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

Alphabet stock traded down $23.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,549.47. 43,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,525.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,436.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

