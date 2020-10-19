Wedbush Lowers Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $20.00

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.44.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.48. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.