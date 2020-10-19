Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WB. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Shares of WB opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.63 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Weibo by 62.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Weibo by 108.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

