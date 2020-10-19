Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WB. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.86.
Shares of WB opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Weibo by 62.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Weibo by 108.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.