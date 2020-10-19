Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $51.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WERN. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.06.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.