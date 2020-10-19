Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. Research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,889,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,634,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

