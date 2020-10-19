WINk Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and $2.13 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00020810 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

