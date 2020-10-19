Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Vertical Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.75.

NYSE VNT opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

