Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) Shares Gap Down to $0.58

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.55. Youngevity International shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Youngevity International alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Youngevity International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youngevity International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Youngevity International by 211.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youngevity International in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Youngevity International Company Profile (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Youngevity International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youngevity International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.