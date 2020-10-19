Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $394.66 million, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. Yunji has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

