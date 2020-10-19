Zacks: Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.61 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSKR. National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. 5,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,198. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.