Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,816. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

