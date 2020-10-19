Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report sales of $8.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.75 billion and the lowest is $8.44 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $30.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.60 billion to $33.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $33.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. BidaskClub upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $42.18. 342,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

