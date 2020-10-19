Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.50. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

