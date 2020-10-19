Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:LIOPF opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20.
Lion Company Profile
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.
