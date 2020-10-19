Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIOPF opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $804.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.46 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Lion will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.

