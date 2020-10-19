Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingenico S.A. operates as a provider of payment solutions. It offers solutions for electronic payment transactions including hardware, software and services across all channels (point of sale, mobile, online). The Company operates under through three businesses, Smart Terminals, Payment Services and Mobile Solutions. Ingenico operates smart terminals under the Ingenico Smart terminals brand. It offers Ingenico Payment Services for digital transactions that enable merchants manage, collect, secure their payments, and prevent fraud on any digital transaction. The Company provides an end-to-end mobile commerce platform enabling customers of various sizes to deliver enterprise level mobile point of sale solutions under the Ingenico Mobile Solutions brand name. Ingenico S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INGIY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

INGIY opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. Ingenico Group – GCS has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Ingenico Group – GCS

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

