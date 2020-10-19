Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th.

Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zoetis to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

ZTS stock opened at $163.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.19 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

