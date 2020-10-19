Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $501.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $411.00 to $501.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Cfra assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.50.

Shares of ZM opened at $559.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 716.67, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $565.45.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total transaction of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,204.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.88, for a total value of $1,502,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,842 shares of company stock valued at $87,511,495 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

