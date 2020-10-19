Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a CHF 385 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 380.41.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

