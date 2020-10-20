$0.09 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 31,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,515. The stock has a market cap of $336.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.51. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 559,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 298,251 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

