$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. El Pollo Loco posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

LOCO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. 2,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,454. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $511,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

