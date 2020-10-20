-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.33). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRVS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of CRVS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.04. 1,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,232. The company has a market cap of $113.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

