$0.42 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,341. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $914.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

