$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Summit Insights lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of SMTC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,785. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 5,959.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Semtech by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

