$0.50 EPS Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,159,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $205.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,233 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $350,740,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after buying an additional 349,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

