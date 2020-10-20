$0.55 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. II-VI posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $746.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.58 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup began coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.66.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in II-VI in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

