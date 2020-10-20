$0.57 EPS Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.71.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after buying an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after acquiring an additional 493,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after acquiring an additional 260,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

PAYC traded up $9.50 on Thursday, reaching $392.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,642. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $389.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.78 and its 200 day moving average is $284.40.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

