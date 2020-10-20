$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.31. 77,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

