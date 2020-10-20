$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.31. 77,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit