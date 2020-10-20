$149.86 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce $149.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.20 million to $150.00 million. Semtech posted sales of $141.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $576.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.90 million to $579.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $644.20 million, with estimates ranging from $617.45 million to $676.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,514,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Semtech by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Semtech by 14.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 64.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,246. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

