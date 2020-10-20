$192.03 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce sales of $192.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.90 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $175.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $828.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.24 million to $844.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $917.11 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.71.

NYSE PAYC traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.62. 7,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,642. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $389.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,864,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 457.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after acquiring an additional 493,100 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $100,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 424.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 76.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,285,000 after acquiring an additional 260,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

