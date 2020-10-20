$31.22 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post sales of $31.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.57 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $125.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.91 million to $134.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $151.15 million, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $178.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $65,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,515. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $336.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

