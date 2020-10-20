$317.62 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will report sales of $317.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $390.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.50 million.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NYSE:SM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 49,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,662. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $170.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 5.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SM Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SM Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

