3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.85. 94,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,993. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.29 and a 200-day moving average of $156.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.