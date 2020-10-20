8,619 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,080.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,992,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,470,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,178,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 77,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,870. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

