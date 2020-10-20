$92.17 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce sales of $92.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.27 million and the lowest is $90.80 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $74.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $373.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.30 million to $375.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $369.89 million, with estimates ranging from $366.06 million to $374.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,341. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,846,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 509,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 124,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 95,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

