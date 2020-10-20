Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,763 shares of company stock worth $9,966,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. 124,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,168,081. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

