ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s (AHEXY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AHEXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.