Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Adobe were worth $94,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 134,736 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,437 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,308 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.89. The stock had a trading volume of 71,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,662. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.