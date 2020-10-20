AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.53.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.