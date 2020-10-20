Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $621.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Agilysys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Agilysys by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

