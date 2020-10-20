Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $166.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.31.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $158.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,529.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 7,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $17,471,906 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.